Costco welcomes military to special shopping event

Allison Horn
1:15 PM, Mar 15, 2018
1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Costco is reaching out to active-duty troops and veterans with a special military shopping event.

The warehouse chain will have a Military Hour on Saturday, March 24 at all 117 Costco stores nationwide.

Military community members will have a chance to shop hours before the stores open to all members.

The first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag, according to the Costco website.

Costco is asking anyone interested in the Military Hour to RSVP here.

