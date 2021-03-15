Menu

Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Health worker Maria Ramírez is the first to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the General Hospital in Mexico City, early Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived the previous day.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:21:39-04

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took a dig at the U.S. government Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines.

López Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

López Obrador said, "I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the U.S. government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that they haven't done so, so far."

Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved 6 vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots.

The White House has rebuffed requests from U.S. allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for vaccine doses produced in the United States, where months of production runs have produced vaccine solely for use in the country.

The U.S. is scheduled to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every American adult.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
