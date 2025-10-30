Mexican journalist who covered drug cartels found dead on highway with note next to body

(CNN) — A Mexican journalist who reported on drug cartels was found dead on Oct. 25 on a highway with a note beside his body, a news outlet he worked for reported.

Miguel Ángel Beltrán’s body was wrapped in a blanket on a highway connecting Durango state to Mazatlán, a city in the cartel-plagued Sinaloa state, according to the news site Contexto de Durango.

The outlet reported that the journalist was identified by his son, who last saw him on Thursday when they left for work.

A note was discovered next to his body that reportedly read, “For spreading false accusations against the people of Durango,” according to local media.

CNN could not independently confirm the contents of the message, but such notes are often left by cartels as warnings to anyone who would dare cross them.

CNN has reached out to the state prosecutor’s office for more information.

Beltrán had worked for various media outlets, including Contexto. He also operated a blog and TikTok account where he covered crime-related news and other topics.

Several days before his death, he posted a video on TikTok about the arrest of a suspected gang leader.

“We deeply regret the passing of our fellow journalist, Miguel Ángel Beltrán,” Contexto said in a statement. “The Contexto de Durango team joins in the grief that overwhelms his family and friends, wishing them strength and swift acceptance in the face of this irreparable loss.”

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Beltrán is the ninth journalist to have been killed in the country this year, the organization says.

The Inter American Press Association condemned Beltrán’s death and urged authorities to “ensure that his murder does not go unpunished.”

