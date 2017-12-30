Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $343 million, Powerball jackpot sits at $384 million

(KGTV) - Friday's Mega Millions drawing didn't produce any new millionaires, but it'll likely drive another week of lotto craze in San Diego and elsewhere.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $343 million after Friday's drawing yielded no jackpot winners. The winning numbers were 4-10-18-28-62 and mega number 7.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday.

But that's not the only chance lottery players have at millions this week.

Saturday's Powerball drawing will be for a $384 million jackpot, with the lump-sum cash option at an estimated $242.9 million.

Lottery officials said this is just the second time the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have eclipsed $300 million at the same time.

Though at 1-in-88 quadrillion, the odds of winning both jackpots are not in anyone's favor.

