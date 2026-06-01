Lead investigator takes the stand in Day 8 of the Larry Millete murder trial

CHULA VISTA , Calif. (KGTV) — NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the morning.

11:30 a.m. — Jurors saw surveillance video from the morning of Jan. 8, 2021. Vicente said that it shows the Lexus back up further up the driveway of the Millete home. Roughly 44 minutes later, the Lexus SUV leaves the home.

It returns after 6 p.m. that same night.

11 a.m. update — Week 3 of the Larry Millete trial began with the lead investigator saying he reviewed surveillance video from various neighbors, which showed Maya Millete going in her home but not coming out on the day she disappeared.

Current District Attorney Investigator Jesse Vicente took the stand for most of Monday morning. In 2021, he was a detective with the crimes and violence unit and worked as the lead investigator in Maya Millete’s disappearance.

Maya was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021. She hasn't been seen since, and her body has never been found.

Larry Millete, who was wearing a green sweater and plaid white and green collared shirt on Monday, denied having anything to do with her disappearance. He is currently facing murder charges and has been in custody since October 2021.

Vicente confirmed that another officer told him “something didn’t look right” in the early days of Maya’s reported disappearance. Vicente testified that he contacted local jails, hotels and hospitals to try and locate her.

Vicente said that a few days after Maya was reported missing, Larry allowed him to download his cellphone, which he then took to the department’s digital forensic technician.

Vicente also canvassed the neighborhood and testified to the surveillance video they obtained from several homes.

In a few of the video clips shown in court, Maya’s jeep is shown in front of her home in the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2021. At one point, she was with her children and jurors could hear the voice of a young child asking their mom about a car wash.

Around 3:32 p.m. on that same afternoon, Maya’s jeep is seen driving away and returning to the home around 4:43 p.m.

Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles asked Vicente if there was any footage of Maya leaving the home after 4:45 p.m. He responded, “No.”

“Does the footage capture her walking out at any point later that evening?” Bowles asked.

Vicente again responded, “No.”