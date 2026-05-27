Larry Millete murder trial Day 6: Law enforcement testifies about Millete vehicles and computer search history

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Lexus belonging to the Milletes was “exceptionally clean” on the night that police responded to a missing person’s report at their Chula Vista home, according to a Chula Vista police officer who testified Wednesday morning.

Officer Chanelle Walsh was one of the officers who went to the home on the night of Jan. 9, 2021, to help with a missing person’s investigation.

Maya Millete was reported missing by her sister.

Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, is on trial for her murder. Her body has never been found.

Walsh searched the Millete vehicles with Larry’s permission.

In the body camera video, Officer Walsh looks through the couple’s three vehicles, including a Lexus SUV, a black jeep and a minivan.

When talking about the Lexus, Walsh testified, “It also looked recently cleaned.”

“For a family who has three kids … there was no dust or dirt,” Walsh said.

Defense attorney Liann Sabatini questioned Walsh and asked, “You don’t know the cleaning habits of this family in respect to their cars?”

Walsh responded correct.

Deputy District Attorney Cristy Bowles asked about Larry’s demeanor that night.

“Calm. Stoic. Very matter of fact,” Walsh responded.

Much of the morning testimony reviewed some of the evidence found on the Milletes’ electronic devices.

Detective Lorenzo Ruiz with the Chula Vista Police Department returned to the stand, testifying about the information he said he retrieved from the Millete’s electronic devices.

He went over the data he discovered on a laptop primarily used by Larry Millete. Ruiz testified that there were notes tracking some of Maya’s activities, including a trip to Walmart and lunch with a friend.

He also pointed out several searches he discovered on the computer, including one for spells. Ruiz also read voicemail transcriptions of voicemails from psychics in September 2020. In one voicemail, a psychic was returning an email inquiry about a “strong love spell.”

Sabatini questioned the detective about his case theory, appearing to suggest he ignored other persons of interest in the case.

“We look at all evidence,” Ruiz said during testimony.