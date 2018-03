SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Officials have identified the recruit who died after going into cardiac arrest Sunday morning.

The Marine Corps Recruit Deport says 21-year-old Private Patrick Armando Vega was pronounced dead just before noon on Sunday.

A drill instructor found Vega unresponsive in his bed around midnight Sunday and conducted CPR. Vega was then taken to the Naval Medical Center where he later died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Pvt. Vega during this difficult time,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the commanding general of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region.

MCRD is looking into the death and the Navy Medical Center is conducting a medical review. Both are standard procedure, according to MCRD.