Marine killed in I-15 motorcycle crash identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Marine killed in a motorcycle crash on I-15 Friday has been identified as 21-year-old Logan Parkhurst.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Miramar Way just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Parkhurst hit the back of a Toyota while attempting to exit onto Miramar Way, causing him to be ejected. Officers say he was then struck by two vehicles.

Parkhurst was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Video from the scene shows drivers stopping on the side of the road to help Parkhurst before paramedics arrived.

A GoFundMe has been started in Parkhurst's name to raise money for the family.