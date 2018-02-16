San Diego traffic: Crash involving motorcycle, big rig blocks I-15 lanes near Miramar Way

Jermaine Ong
7:48 AM, Feb 16, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a big rig blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 15 near Miramar Way during the Friday morning commute.

The crash happened on the southbound side just after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, Sky10 footage captured other drivers stopping on the side of the road to assist the downed motorcyclist before paramedics arrived.

The rider's condition is unknown.

The crash, which is under investigation, prompted authorities to block three right lanes.

