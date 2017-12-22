SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Less than two weeks before Marijuana becomes legal in California, a delivery truck is robbed in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego.

The delivery driver told police two men dressed in black and wearing masks drove up to his van in a car and threatened him with a crowbar.

He was then pushed into the back of the van as the men sifted through the items and threatened to kill him.

The driver from Los Angeles was carrying edible marijuana products. One of the bags was stolen, according to police.

Both men got away before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.