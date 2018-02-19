Man who died in Jacumba car crash identified

JACUMBA (CNS) - Authorities have identified the 22-year-old man who died Saturday after the car he was driving collided with a guardrail on Interstate 8.

Gonzalo Martinez of Hemet died shortly after the 4:48 p.m. crash on the eastbound side of the freeway just before In-Ko-Pah Road in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Martinez lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving after it drifted toward the shoulder and collided with a guardrail. The car stopped about 40 yards from the point of impact, according to the preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.