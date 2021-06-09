Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the man was found Tuesday at a vineyard in Santa Rosa by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man, who told the authorities he likes to take pictures of engines of old farm equipment.

The office says the deputy found methamphetamine but no camera equipment.

The man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery.