Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office via AP
This photo provided by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows a man who was found Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at a vineyard in Santa Rosa by a sheriff's deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. Officials in Northern California rescued the man who said he had been trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:35:35-04

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says the man was found Tuesday at a vineyard in Santa Rosa by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man, who told the authorities he likes to take pictures of engines of old farm equipment.

The office says the deputy found methamphetamine but no camera equipment.

The man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
