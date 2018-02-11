Man stabbed in the neck at Escondido apartment, suspect on the loose

Zac Self
6:54 AM, Feb 11, 2018
2 hours ago

A man was stabbed in the neck several times overnight in Escondido.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the neck in Escondido Monday morning.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a group of people went back to their apartment early in the morning Sunday when the stabbing took place.

The victim was stabbed in the neck multiple times, according to police.

The man was then rushed to the hospital for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top