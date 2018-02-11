Man stabbed in the neck at Escondido apartment, suspect on the loose

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the neck in Escondido Monday morning.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a group of people went back to their apartment early in the morning Sunday when the stabbing took place.

The victim was stabbed in the neck multiple times, according to police.

The man was then rushed to the hospital for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.