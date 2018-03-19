Man sentenced for death of woman found in car

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Edward Long will spend 50 years to life in prison for the murder of Elizabeth Perez, whose body was found in a car along I-15.
Her family called Monday's sentencing a welcome bit of justice and closure. "It's hard to understand what happened," says Angela Perez, Elizabeth's mother. "She did not deserve this. The fear she must have felt, it kills me."
Long killed Perez on June 12, 2016. Police say he shot her once in the head and then left her body in her car on the side of the I-15 freeway.