Man in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to federal charge

Seth Wenig/AP
A picture of Katelyn McClure, right, Mark D'Amico, center, and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. is displayed during a news conference in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Authorities say a New Jersey couple and a homeless man, Bobbitt Jr., made up a "feel good" story about the man helping them so they could raise money through an online fundraiser.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 7:06 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 10:06:19-05

(AP) -- A New Jersey man who conspired with his girlfriend to concoct a feel good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise $400,000 in donations online has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Mark D'Amico pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

His former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges.

Prosecutors say the trio made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

