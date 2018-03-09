Man fatally stabbed in El Cajon condo identified as active-duty Navy member

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A man fatally stabbed inside an East County condominium has been identified as an active-duty service member.

Anderson Lopes, 24, was found unresponsive at his El Cajon condo just after 10:30 p.m. on March 6, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Lopes's wife said her husband was injured in an assault inside the home in the 13000 block of Pinkard Way.

Lopes was treated at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries. His wife, who said she was trying to break up the fight, was stabbed in the thigh and underwent surgery.

SDSO said Lopes was an active-duty service member in the U.S. Navy.

Deputies detained Dylan Poston, 26, at the scene. Poston has been charged with one count of murder and is being held without bail at San Diego County Jail.

It's not clear what led to the reported altercation.

The murder is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.