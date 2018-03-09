Man fatally stabbed in El Cajon condo identified as active-duty Navy member
Mark Saunders
2:51 PM, Mar 9, 2018
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A man fatally stabbed inside an East County condominium has been identified as an active-duty service member.
Anderson Lopes, 24, was found unresponsive at his El Cajon condo just after 10:30 p.m. on March 6, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Lopes's wife said her husband was injured in an assault inside the home in the 13000 block of Pinkard Way.
Lopes was treated at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries. His wife, who said she was trying to break up the fight, was stabbed in the thigh and underwent surgery.