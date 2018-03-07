Man stabbed to death in El Cajon condo

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An apparent argument inside an El Cajon home late Tuesday night ended with one man stabbed to death and another man in custody.



Just before 11 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a 911 call coming from a home in the 13800 block of Pinkard Way.



The caller, who identified herself as the victim's wife, said her husband and another man got into a physical altercation, and she and her spouse were both stabbed.



Paramedics arrived and rushed the injured couple to the hospital. However, the husband died from his injuries, according to sheriff's officials. The woman, who said she was trying to break up the fight, was stabbed in the thigh and underwent surgery.



Meanwhile, deputies detained a man possibly linked to the incident but did not arrest him. Sheriff's officials said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.



No other injuries were immediately reported.