Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, stabbing owner in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspect was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly stealing someone’s car and stabbing the owner who tried to prevent the theft.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 2800 block of Jarvis Street in Point Loma.

When the owner of the car tried to stop the man, the suspect stabbed the victim. Police say the suspect then drove to the Fashion Valley Comprehensive Treatment Center to get help.

A short time later, the suspect was picked up by two other people in a red Ford SUV before police stopped the three at Ocean Beach and took them all into custody.

The suspect was eventually arrested and the other two people in the SUV released. The victim received non-life threatening injuries. At this time, it's unclear how the suspect was injured.

