Car slams into house in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man is being investigated on suspicion of DUI after driving into a house in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was driving his 2002 Mercedes Benz on the 6800 block of Madrone Avenue when he drifted off the road, went down an embankment and slammed into a house.

The man received serious facial injuries and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The house had only minor damage. It’s unclear if anyone inside the home was hurt in the crash.