Man arrested after leading San Diego Police on chase, crashing into several vehicles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was arrested Tuesday night following a chase that injured one woman.

According to San Diego Police, officers noticed that the man’s headlights were out and tried to pull him over near Nimitz Boulevard and Rosecrans Street around 8:22 p.m.

The man then reportedly took off, striking two cars along the way. The pursuit then led officers onto Interstate 5 where the suspect struck the back of an SUV, injuring a woman inside.

Officers were able to take the man into custody after he tried to cross I-5 and run down a steep embankment.

The severity of the woman’s injuries are unclear.