Man accused of killing two teens at Chula Vista Halloween party pleads not guilty

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Inside the courthouse in Chula Vista -- a sight that's not all that common -- a teenager standing in front of a judge accused of murder. The room filled with family members of the victims some of them in tears.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old David Garcia pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and several other charges in the deaths of 15-year-old Kane Roldan and 17-year-old Elias Yanez.

"Before going to the party, there's evidence, he showed other people he had a glock style semiautomatic handgun tucked in his waistband," said Deputy District Attorney Jack Yeh.

Yeh called Garcia a danger to the community and the judge agreed to set no bail.

"It's unimaginable," Yeh said. "The victims are both juveniles, they went to a Halloween party expecting to have a good time, another good day with their friends, and they ended up being murdered by this man."

Yeh claims that Garcia got into several arguments at that party. In the first argument, Yeh says Garcia fired warning shots into the air. When a second fight broke out, 15-year-old Kane Roldan and 17-year-old Elias Yanez stepped in to stop it. Yeh says that's when Garcia allegedly shot and killed both of them.

"They told us he had passed," said Georgina Martinez, Roldan's foster mom. "They did everything they could, but he was gone."

ABC10News spoke to Roldan's foster mom and legal guardian earlier this week. She says all she wants is justice for her son.

"He was really the light of this house. We've all always been close, but once he came into our care, it was different. It was happier."

Chula Vista police are still investigating the incident and encouraging anyone at that party to share videos or photos. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court again on December 12th.

Both of the victims' families started GoFundMe pages to help with funeral costs.

Here's one for Elias Yanez.

Here's one for Kane Roldan.