Man accused of fatally stabbing Rancho Penasquitos neighbor 33 times pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor 33 times in Rancho Peñasquitos last week pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Police said Howard Forrest Lowe, 54, stabbed his neighbor, Richard Munsinger, 72, repeatedly in an unprovoked attack in Munsinger's garage in the 9500 block of High Park Lane.

Following the attack, police said Lowe washed his hands and made a getaway on his bike before authorities caught up to him.

Lowe faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.