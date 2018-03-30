Man dies after stabbing in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after they say a victim was stabbed to death in Rancho Peñasquitos Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing happened on the 9500 block of High Park Lane just before 2 p.m.

After the stabbing, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing, according to police.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Watch a Facebook live in the player below: