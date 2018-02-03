Major wreckage after multiple-vehicle crash on Miramar Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- At least six people rushed to area hospitals Friday night, after a serious crash over the 805 Freeway.

The crash happened on Miramar Road near La Jolla Village Drive, according to police. Of the six people taken to the hospital, two were trauma patients - including one child.

Very serious crash at Miramar Road & the 805. Emergency crews on scene. Details to follow @10News pic.twitter.com/ZqnUmnY9Vu — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) February 3, 2018

Miramar Road is closed over the 805 and a flipped car remains at the scene. Car parts are still strewn all over the road, including what looks to be like parts of an engine.

Witnesses tell 10News they saw one of the vehicles suddenly veer into oncoming traffic, causing the crash. This has not yet been confirmed by police.

