Los Angeles Police: Shoe Palace worker shot, killed while breaking up fight during raffle

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles Police are searching for a suspect after a Shoe Palace store employee was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation during a shoe raffle.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting Wednesday found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jayren Bradford was pronounced dead at a hospital. The victim's co-workers at Shoe Palace say the Fairfax district store was holding a raffle for sneakers when a customer got into a dispute with employees.

They said when Bradford tried to break up the fight someone opened fire.

Police said the suspect drove away in a silver Toyota Camry.