Watch
News

Actions

Los Angeles Police: Shoe Palace worker shot, killed while breaking up fight during raffle

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 10:16:18-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles Police are searching for a suspect after a Shoe Palace store employee was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation during a shoe raffle.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting Wednesday found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jayren Bradford was pronounced dead at a hospital. The victim's co-workers at Shoe Palace say the Fairfax district store was holding a raffle for sneakers when a customer got into a dispute with employees.

They said when Bradford tried to break up the fight someone opened fire.

Police said the suspect drove away in a silver Toyota Camry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP