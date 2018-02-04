Los Angeles police unwrap 14 meth-packed burritos during traffic stop

(KGTV) - Los Angeles Police happened upon 14 burritos during a traffic stop Saturday, with one very illegal twist: They were packed with methamphetamine.

Los Angeles Police said the meth-filled burritos were found at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Angelino Heights neighborhood, according to ABC-affiliate KABC.

Police told KABC the driver appeared nervous during the stop, prompting officers to further inspect the vehicle.

A handgun and cash were also confiscated.

One person was arrested for transportation of narcotics, KABC reported. Officers said the burritos weighed more than 25 pounds.