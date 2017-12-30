Los Angeles man arrested in connection to 'swatting' call that left Kansas man dead

(KGTV) - A Los Angeles-area man was arrested Friday on suspicion of making a phony 911 call leading to the fatal shooting of a Kansas man.

Tyler Barriss, 25, was arrested in connection with the hoax call to Kansas police on Thursday, ABC-affiliate in Los Angeles KABC reported.

Authorities in Wichita said someone made the "swatting" call saying there had been a shooting and kidnapping, prompting a large police response to a local home. The call resulted in the death of an innocent man, identified as 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

"Swatting," according to authorities, is when a prank call is made describing a situation that requires a SWAT team response to a home.

Kansas authorities said someone called in and said his father had been shot in the head and he was holding his mother and a sibling at gunpoint. The man also threatened to light the home on fire, KABC reported.

Authorities showed up to the home and ordered Finch out.

During the process of answering the door and following police orders, police said Finch moved toward his waistband at one point and an officer fired a single fatal shot.

Finch reportedly died at the hospital. He was unarmed, police said.

Authorities are now investigating whether the fake call stemmed from an online argument over the video game "Call of Duty."

KABC reported that Barriss was charged in October 2015 with calling in bomb threats to KABC's studio in Glendale that same year.

Wichita police body cam footage of the incident, from ABC-affiliate KAKE: