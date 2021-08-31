Survey: Californians polled slightly favor keeping Newsom in recall election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With two weeks left until California's gubernatorial recall election, a new ABC 10News/Survey USA poll indicates that Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate may rest with older voters.

Overall, the poll of more than 800 registered and likely voters indicated that 51% intend to keep Newsom in office, while 43% say they intend to support the recall. Another 6% were undecided. The results are a change from two weeks ago when a Survey USA poll found that participants favored the recall 51% to 40%.

This time around, the survey found that voters ages 18 to 34 are likely to vote against Newsom 51% to 38%, while voters 35 and older were more likely to support the governor.

Among the most popular candidates to replace Newsom is Republican Larry Elder, who held the largest support among 515 voters choosing a replacement with 27%, followed by Rancho San Diego businessman John Cox and Democrat Kevin Paffrath with 6% each, and multiple candidates at 5% including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and Democrats Jacqueline McGowan, Holly Baade, and Brandon Ross.

Still, 26% said they were either undecided or indicated they are voting for another candidate.

Among the 1,046 registered voters surveyed, voter turnout would seem to be high. The majority of voters said they are voting (39%), already returned their ballot (25%), or are likely to vote (14%).

Of 348 voters who are likely to vote to recall Newsom, the majority (26%) pointed to his handling of COVID-19 restrictions as the reasoning, followed by spending decisions (16%), mishandling of unemployment money (12%), attending a party during lockdown (12%), and business closures (11%).

Other results:

