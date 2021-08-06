New survey shows how Californians feel about the Newsom recall election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In a new scientific ABC 10News-Survey USA poll, Californians weighed in on a range of topics involving California's upcoming gubernatorial recall election.
More than 1,100 registered voters were asked about their thoughts on the Sept. 14 election. More than 50 percent of voters need to vote to recall the governor for the recall election to happen.
Survey participants were asked whether or not they will be voting in the recall election, and the results showed:
49 percent -- 100 percent Certain to vote
20 percent -- Likely to vote
10 percent -- Certain NOT to vote
10 percent -- 50/50
6 percent -- Unlikely to vote
4 percent -- Not sure
Participants were also asked whether they would vote to remove Gavin Newsom from office, and the results showed:
51 percent -- Yes to remove
40 percent -- No to keep
9 percent -- Undecided
When asked which candidate would they most likely support to replace Newsom, the participants said:
27 percent -- Kevin Paffrath (D)
23 percent -- Larry Elder (R)
20 percent -- Undecided
10 percent -- John Cox (R)
5 percent -- Kevin Faulconer (R)
4 percent -- Caitlyn Jenner (R)
3 percent -- Kevin Kiley (R)
Participants were also asked which reasons best described why they thought Newsom should be recalled, and the results showed:
34 percent -- His handling of COVID restrictions
18 percent -- His spending decisions
13 percent -- Closures of businesses
12 percent -- Mishandling of unemployment dollars
10 percent -- Attending a party during lockdown
5 percent -- Some other reason
4 percent -- Closures of schools
3 percent -- Wildfires
34 percent -- Leave the law alone
28 percent -- Change to make process easier
18 percent -- Not sure
13 percent -- Change to make process more difficult
7 percent -- Change the ability to recall
Participants were also asked whether the candidate recall requirements too easy, and the results showed:
38 percent -- Too easy
38 percent -- Just about right
14 percent -- Not sure
9 percent -- Too difficult
The highest vote-getter among the candidates would become California’s next governor.
Click here to view the complete poll (data collected by Survey USA)