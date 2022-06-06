Last day to vote in Gubernatorial Primary Election is Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday will be the final day to cast your ballot for the June 7, Gubernatorial Primary Election in San Diego County.

"I always vote, ever since I was first able to, I haven’t missed a ballot," said Kimberly Arellanes, who dropped off her ballot at the Registrar of Voters (ROV) Monday. "I want my voice to be heard. It doesn’t always win, but at least I do it."

More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to active registered voters across San Diego County, according to Cynthia Paes, the Registrar of Voters. She said ballots started going out the week of May 9.

As of Sunday, about 361,701 ballots have been returned, those will be part of the first election night results.

The county initially opened 39 vote centers, over the weekend that number jumped to 218 vote centers.

On Tuesday, they’ll be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. so will the ROV. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. at a vote center or drop box will be allowed to vote.

"We may get somewhat of a line, but with all the options where voters can vote anywhere in the county at 218 locations, I think we’ll see more of a distribution of our election day voters out there," said Paes.

Based on early returns, Paes is expecting a lower voter turnout of maybe 30 to 40 percent.

Eligible residents who missed the voter registration deadline can still vote provisionally under the state's Conditional Voter Registration. Click here to learn more.

To find a vote center near you, click here.

To find an official mail ballot drop box location, click here.