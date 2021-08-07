California GOP offers no endorsements to recall candidates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The California GOP offered no endorsement to candidates as the recall election against Governor Gavin Newson looms.
In a statement released on social media, California Republican Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said the decision “speaks to the strength of our field of candidates and the outstanding position our party is in going into the recall election.”
“We are squarely focused on putting California back on track by recalling the worst governor in California history,” the statement said.
“Gavin Newsom is arrogant, incompetent and a desperate politician who has failed Californians in every way possible,” Patterson continued.
According to the latest poll, 51 percent of Californians support removing Newsom from power.
Democrat and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath currently leads the race to replace Newsom, followed by Republicans Larry Elder, John Cox, and Kevin Faulconer.
Read the full statement from the California GOP below:
The CAGOP delegates’ decision occurred at a virtual endorsement meeting this morning. The four candidates who had qualified to be considered for the CAGOP’s endorsement were: Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose. At the meeting, RNC National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and RNC National Committeeman Shawn Steel put forward a motion to table the agenda item to vote on an endorsement so no endorsement would be issued in the recall race. The delegates passed this motion with nearly 90 percent support. The meeting was then adjourned.