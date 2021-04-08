You can help name 9 puppies rescued by San Diego Humane officers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society is asking the public for help naming nine Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound-mix puppies and their mom who were rescued by officers last month.

The dogs were rescued on March 25 when officers responded to a report of a stray dog who just delivered a litter of puppies in the Lincoln Park area. Officers arrived to find the mother dog had taken shelter under a van during rain when she gave birth to 10 puppies. Unfortunately, one of the puppies did not survive.

SDHS took the dogs to the shelter's Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine for care. The dogs were monitored for the next week to ensure they were healthy before being transferred to a foster family.

The mother did not have a microchip and no owner has come forward, SDHS says. Once the puppies are eight weeks old, they will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being placed up for adoption.

Once they are up for adoption, they can be viewed online here. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Until Sunday, April 18, the public can submit their suggestions for names online (here). SDHS will choose the winning names and announce them on April 20, and winners will be awarded a San Diego Humane Society "swag bag."