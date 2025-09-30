Yoga classes can continue at San Diego beaches after Monday appeals court ruling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Yoga instructors in San Diego secured a major victory Monday when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn a recent decision that lifted the city's ban on yoga classes at local beaches and parks.

The ruling marks the end of a legal battle that has stretched over a year, allowing yoga instructors to continue teaching classes in public spaces without permits.

"It's been over a year now that we've been going through this so today was a big load off our shoulder," said Steve Hubbard, a yoga instructor commonly known as "Nama Steve."

Hubbard was one of two instructors who filed a lawsuit against the city last year after San Diego amended an ordinance that banned commercial activity without a permit, including yoga classes. The instructors argued the city's enforcement violated their First Amendment rights.

In June, a court ruled the ban was unconstitutional. The city appealed the decision a few weeks later, but the appeals court unanimously rejected the appeal Monday.

"We're stoked, the participants are stoked, all the other instructors, of course, that do the same thing are very, very happy, so it's a good day," Hubbard said.

Hubbard teaches yoga classes with ocean views as a backdrop and has a class scheduled for Tuesday morning. With the latest ruling, he says it's time for everyone to move forward.

"We should just hug it out, move on, they've spent tons and tons of money trying to take away what can be considered a free resource from the taxpayers," Hubbard said.

The city told ABC 10News they have no comment on the litigation at this time.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

