Wrong-way driver hits man walking dog in Emerald Hills, kills pet

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and his dog was killed when a wrong-way driver struck them in an Emerald Hills crosswalk Saturday night before fleeing the scene.

Eduardo Ramos was about five minutes into his nightly dog walk on Roswell Street when he decided to cross at Melrose Place. Surveillance video from a nearby home shows Ramos in the unmarked crosswalk before the flash of headlights from an oncoming vehicle.

"He just heard the car getting loud and louder, and that's when he got hit," said Sebastian Ramos, Eduardo's brother.

The video captures the sound of the collision before the car speeds away on Roswell, down the wrong lane. Soon after, Sebastian and his sister can be seen racing from their home toward the crash site after their injured brother called them.

"I just keep remembering seeing my little brother crying on the ground near car debris... our dog motionless on the ground. It's tough," Sebastian said, choking back tears.

The family dog, Sylinica, a Chihuahua mix, was killed in the crash.

"Been with us over 10 years, she's our little baby," Sebastian said.

Eduardo was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with fractures in both shins and a dislocated left ankle. He underwent his second surgery on Monday.

Sebastian described the surveillance video as chilling.

"It's heartless. I don't know how someone can do that, leave someone crying on the ground," he said.

Police say they don't yet have a description of the vehicle that ran a stop sign before hitting Eduardo and Sylinica. Sebastian says his brother believes it was a four-door sedan that appeared to accelerate after striking the pair.

"We need, we want justice for our brother and little dog. They didn't deserve this. This driver needs to be held accountable," Sebastian said.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation due to the major injuries involved.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDPD's non-emergency line at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help the family with medical and other expenses.

