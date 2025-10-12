World War II veterans share stories with public at USS Midway event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What seemed like a simple signature became a priceless imprint of the past as people collected autographs, held hands and had meaningful conversations with World War II veterans at the USS Midway on Saturday.

The museum hosted an event to honor the end of World War II and the veterans who served in that war. Fewer than 100,000 are still alive today — a small proportion of the more than 16 million Americans who served during that war.

The event featured American heroes who ranged in age from 98 to 104, including Royce Williams, a World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veteran who is 100 years old.

"So far being 100 years old, I'm feeling great," Williams said.

"Don't expect too much. I'm 100 years old," he joked with visitors.

James and Cathy Harnish traveled from Tampa and felt grateful to meet some of the veterans and hear their stories.

"I'm sure many of their friends and buddies didn't come home, and so you know we need to honor them," Cathy Harnish said.

Roberta "Randy" Tidmore, a Rosie the Riveter and Marine who is 103 and a half years old, also felt honored by the experience.

"I didn't know as many people wanted to hear it," Tidmore said.

At the event, she loved connecting with people of all ages to share her story with younger generations.

"So many of them are bringing their children over and they want to know about the service. It's really, it's really encouraging," Tidmore said.

The interactions created a two-way street as these living pieces of history encouraged the public with their experiences while sharing their wartime memories with new generations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

