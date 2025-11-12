Woman who led multi-county chase and fled to Mexico arrested after reentering US

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman who escaped into Mexico after leading law enforcement officers on a chase from Ventura County to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County was taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The driver, identified by Ventura County sheriff’s officials as 29-year-old Alyssa Wilson, had a mental health crisis on Monday and stole a minivan from the Thousand Oaks addiction recovery home where she lives.

Authorities spotted the Toyota Sienna van and pursued the vehicle from Ventura County into Los Angeles County and then into Orange County.

RELATED: Minivan leads police chase on I-5 from Ventura County into San Diego area

Over the course of the pursuit, law enforcement made multiple attempts to get Wilson to pull over, but those tries were unsuccessful.

With law enforcement still in pursuit, Wilson eventually made her way into San Diego County and traveled south to the border crossing in San Ysidro.

Wilson crossed into Mexico, effectively ending the pursuit.

According to the CHP, on Tuesday, Wilson “reentered the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry and was detained by U.S. Customs Officers.”

Wilson’s custody was transferred to Ventura County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson faces felony charges of vehicle theft and evading an officer. Her bail was set at $50,000.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Ventura.