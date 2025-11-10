Minivan leads police chase on I-5 from Ventura County into San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a minivan led a vehicle pursuit from Ventura County into San Diego County on Monday.

According to CHP, the pursuit started at 10:57 a.m., as officers chased a grey Toyota Sienna that was possibly stolen.

The minivan reached San Diego County early Monday afternoon, evading officers on I-5 and I-805 south.

According to KABC, a woman who is believed to have mental health issues was driving the minivan. The pursuit started from Santa Clarita, KABC reports.

Sky 10 followed the chase from above, and it appeared to eventually reach the U.S.-Mexico border a little after 1 p.m. A spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff's Office confirmed the minivan that evaded officers was in the line to enter Mexico. ABC 10News is working to confirm if the driver made it out of the U.S.

At one point, Sky 10 lost the visual on the chase, since the news helicopter approached restricted airspace around the San Diego International Airport.

WATCH: Sky 10 feed of police chase that reached San Diego area

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.