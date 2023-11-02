Watch Now
Woman accused of stabbing sleeping man on trolley pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Posted at 11:27 AM, Nov 02, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who allegedly stabbed a sleeping man in the chest on a trolley in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder.

Angelina Montes Stricklen, 31, is accused in the Oct. 22 attack on the victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old man.

Police say the man was asleep at around 5 p.m. while aboard a trolley stopped at the Nobel Trolley Station.

After the stabbing, the man got off the trolley and flagged MTS security for help, according to police, who said he was expected to survive his injuries.

Law enforcement later circulated photographs of the woman and sought the public's help in identifying her.

According to San Diego Police, Stricklen was spotted on the morning of Oct. 30 at a Lemon Grove trolley stop and arrested.

but county jail records indicate she was booked into custody on Monday. She remains in custody without bail following Wednesday's arraignment.

