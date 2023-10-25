Tips sought, reward offered as search continues for woman in trolley stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a woman who assaulted a 21-year-old man last weekend as he was sleeping in a trolley at a La Jolla transit station, stabbing him repeatedly in the chest before riding away on the light-rail tram.

The assailant, who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old, attacked the victim for unknown reasons at about 5 p.m. Sunday, as the trolley they were on was stopped at the depot in the 3400 block of Nobel Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The wounded man managed to disembark and flag down a security guard for assistance, after which paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The assailant, meanwhile, remained aboard the trolley as it resumed its route, eventually getting off at UTC Trolley Station on Genesee Avenue, police said.

Security cameras captured images of the attacker, described as a short- haired Black woman in red sweatpants, a red sweater, a black head covering of some sort and black sneakers.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the assault.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the assailant is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.