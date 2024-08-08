Woman, 23, shot to death behind Chula Vista apartment complex identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a woman who was fatally shot last month in a neighborhood near Sweetwater River Park.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call found 23-year-old Genesis Burgueno mortally wounded with a man at her side in the 200 block of C Street in Chula Vista shortly after 11 p.m. July 18, according to police.

Burgueno, who is believed to have been homeless, died at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred in (a) field behind the Woodland Hills Apartments, north of C Street, an area where unhoused individuals are known to reside," Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Police have released no descriptions of the shooter or shooters, and the motive for the slaying remains unclear.

"The investigation is still active, and no other information is available for public release at this time," the sergeant said Thursday.

