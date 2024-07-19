Woman, 23, shot to death in field near Chula Vista apartment complex

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman near a Chula Vista apartment complex late Thursday night.

Chula Vista Police officials said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of C Street at around 11 p.m. due to a report of a woman possibly shot in the area.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman off the roadway just west of the Woodland Hills Apartments, located at 295 C Street. The woman had an apparent gunshot wound and was bleeding heavily,” CVPD officials said in a news release.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified woman -- who police believe was homeless and living in Chula Vista -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated the man who was found with the victim was questioned by investigators, “but there is no suspect information publicly available at this time.”

According to police, investigators believe the woman was shot in a field behind the apartment complex. The field is “an area where unhoused individuals are known to reside,” police added.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or submit anonymous tips at https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/ or via the P3tips mobile app.