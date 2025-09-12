Witness of Trump assassination, friend of Charlie Kirk encourages political dialogue after assassination

Blake Marnell sat in the 10News lobby, and tearfully recounted his memory of Charlie Kirk, as we spokeabout the impact of Kirk’s assassination. The event, for him, renewed his passion for the state of political dialogue in America, following a week of tumult and violence across the nation.

Marnell, also known as @Brick_Suit,is a Republican political influencer, who knew Charlie Kirk.

Though he self-identifies as a “center of right” politician, his overwhelming message was for more political dialogue, in-person, and coming from the left, the center and the right.

“I wouldn’t onlyencourage people who are angry about it or people who are on my side of the political spectrum to do this ... if you’re on the left, if you’re an independent, if you count yourself as a centrist, engage in open dialogue with people and you will find that the people you disagree with the most, probably have something in common with you. Find out what that is and build upon it,” Marnell said.

For him, it is all-too familiar, being mere feet away from President Trump during his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It did make me think of the attempt at Butler. To see someone you know, to see someone you’ve met be killed that way, is something that I think anybody would think is jarring,” Marnell said.

Kirk leaves behind two children and a wife.

“When we stop talking, is when we get violence like what occurred yesterday,” Marnell said.

Marnell said the incident is inspiring him to do more in-person political activity, because he believes that is the most effective form of communication.

“There is a remedy for it. For me personally, it’s to translate the anger that I have into action,” Marnell said.