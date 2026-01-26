Winter storm cancels 88 flights at San Diego airport, stranding travelers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than half of the country's population remains under winter weather alerts as a historic storm continues to bring dangerous conditions and major travel disruptions nationwide. While San Diego has been spared from the severe weather, travelers at San Diego International Airport are still feeling the impact.

At least 88 flights were canceled at San Diego International Airport on Sunday alone, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated as winter storms on the East Coast create a ripple effect across the country's aviation system.

The departure and arrival boards at San Diego International Airport displayed a sea of cancellations, showing just a fraction of what's causing stress for travelers nationwide as winter storms continue to disrupt flights.

For LeeAnn Ancier, the stress is turning into anxiety as she waits at the airport with her grandchildren and husband.

"I had a milestone birthday just last month, and my dream was to take my family on a San Diego vacation," Ancier said.

The trip was planned to celebrate her 70th birthday and was going smoothly until Saturday evening.

"My son in Cincinnati—his flight was canceled from Cincinnati to Minneapolis," Ancier said.

Ancier said her whole family was supposed to travel together from Minneapolis to San Diego. Now she sits in the airport waiting for the rest of the group.

"We're on hour one, and we have approximately two more hours to wait," Ancier said.

According to FlightAware's Misery Map, there were more than 11,000 canceled flights as of Sunday afternoon.

"It's really aggravating my time," Ancier said.

While Ancier is grateful to be in a city that isn't being hit by a winter storm, she said it's hard to get the party started.

"I'm relieved that it's not hitting here, but until I see my son… I will not be at ease," Ancier said.

Travelers are encouraged to keep an eye on their flight status if traveling between now and Monday.

