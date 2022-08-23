Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire in Pine Valley burns 188 acres, 25% contained

pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222d.jpg
KGTV
Pine Valley brush fire (Aug. 22, 2022)
pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222d.jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 14:04:31-04

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (KGTV) – Firefighters are continuing to work to contain a fire that erupted in Pine Valley late Monday morning.

The Valley Fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. near Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, according to Cleveland National Forest. By 7:00 p.m., the fire had grown to 120 acres.

As of 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, the fire is now at 188 acres, and 25% contained. Firefighters have also stopped the fire’s forward spread. No structures have been threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations