Wildfire in Pine Valley burns 188 acres, 25% contained

CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (KGTV) – Firefighters are continuing to work to contain a fire that erupted in Pine Valley late Monday morning.

The Valley Fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. near Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, according to Cleveland National Forest. By 7:00 p.m., the fire had grown to 120 acres.

Update: #ValleyFire has been mapped at 188 acres and is currently 25% contained. Pine Creek Road remains closed for firefighters and equipment access. Today crews continue to construct containment lines and put out any hot spots around the fire perimeter. https://t.co/DdLeBbQhmd pic.twitter.com/ScYBJge6iF — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 23, 2022

As of 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, the fire is now at 188 acres, and 25% contained. Firefighters have also stopped the fire’s forward spread. No structures have been threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

