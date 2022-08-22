Watch Now
Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley

pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222d.jpg
KGTV
Pine Valley brush fire (Aug. 22, 2022)
pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222d.jpg
pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222c.jpg
pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222e.jpg
pine_valley_fire_sky10_082222.jpg
pine_valley_fire_sdge_camera_082222.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 16:30:57-04

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest Fire in battling a fire in Pine Valley.

The fire, called the Valley Fire, is located near Pine Creek Road, and Noble Canyon has burned between 20 to 30 acres, according to a tweet from Cal Fire. The fire has a moderate rate of spread in heavy brush and is burning away from structures.

As of 1:25 p.m., the fire has grown to 50 to 60 acres, Cleveland National Forest said in a tweet. Pine Creek Road is temporarily closed while fire crews continue to work to contain the fire. At this time, no evacuations have been issued, or structures have been threatened.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

