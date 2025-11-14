Why this weekend’s coming rainstorm has boggled the minds of local forecasters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) San Diego’s National Weather Service is weighing in on why weather predictions for a mid-November storm have been fluctuating so much over the past few days.

"This one has been a little difficult to predict,” David Munyan with San Diego NWS said. “That stems from the fact that this one comes from a cutoff low-pressure system. These storms are detached from the jet stream, which normally flows from West to East ... This cutoff flow is kind of spinning on its own, free from that jet stream. To that effect, it makes the computer modeling very difficult.”

David elaborated that this storm system could also change wildly, depending on which direction it moves, which is why he and his team are tracking the system so closely.

"So every hour that passes, we’ll see where this storm goes and compare that to where the computer models have the storm going,” David said.

To boot, this storm carries an atmospheric river with it.

That's a term for a large body of water in the form of clouds or water vapor, which can dump massive amounts of water on land.

Either way, as we head into rainy season, it's a good idea to sign up for flash flood alerts and prepare for flooding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.