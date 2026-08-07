Why is enforcement for sea lion harassment limited at La Jolla Cove?

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — Sea lion pup deaths at La Jolla Cove are holding steady at a 40% rate this year, according to the Sierra Club Seal Society, renewing questions about what protections are in place — and whether the cove should be closed altogether.

The Sierra Club Seal Society has called on park rangers to take two actions: issue tickets to people who get too close to sea lions, and place cones and tape around sea lions resting on the beach.

The City of San Diego responded that cones are already placed around sea lions — sometimes.

The City of San Diego uses cones when appropriate and when site conditions, including tides, allow. During pupping season, cones have also been placed on the west side of the La Jolla Cove staircase to help maintain separation between park visitors and sea lions, including mothers with pups.

The City does not use caution tape because it can create the perception that an area is closed, potentially impacting coastal access. Additionally, tape may present environmental concerns if it becomes dislodged and enters the Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve.





In addition to temporary barriers, Park Rangers actively monitor the area, provide public education, and make regular announcements reminding visitors to maintain safe viewing distances and respect wildlife. Rangers have also been able to work jointly with Sierra Club Seal Society members, who are regularly present at La Jolla Cove, to help ensure people stay away from vulnerable pups.

- City of San Diego Spokesperson

Park rangers at the cove cannot issue tickets, however. Only the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has the authority to enforce the Marine Mammal Protection Act, a federal law. That federal jurisdiction is also why a man who attempted to kick a sea lion is currently under federal investigation.

NOAA confirmed it is the sole enforcement authority for the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The agency has only 4 enforcement officers for the entire state of California, meaning officers cannot be everywhere at all times to enforce the law.

The debate has also raised a broader question: why hasn't La Jolla Cove been closed entirely? Point La Jolla was closed several years ago to give sea lions space to have their pups and rest. The cove remains open, despite being just a few dozen yards away.

I reached out to the City of San Diego for a statement specifically on why the cove has not been closed. When that response is received, it will be published on this article.

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