Who's responsible for cleaning debris near the border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A creek bed that was dry just a couple of weeks ago is now scattered with garbage across the area in Smuggler’s Gulch off Monument Road.

The debris, noticeable off Monument road near the border, are swept into the estuary and surrounding green spaces each time it rains in San Diego.

Over the last couple of weeks, 10News has been working to determine whose responsibility it is to clean up this area, and answers have finally emerged; the day before debris are set to be cleared.

San Diego County is aware of this issue - and has been working to address it for years. Recently installed trash booms have been helping, but not catching all of the debris swept up in the Tijuana river.

The City of San Diego and the county collaborate on trash cleanup in this area, though the county’s teams will be addressing the garbage on Wednesday.

