Who's next? Experts weigh potential targets after Venezuela military action

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The international community is grappling with concerns about future U.S. military interventions following recent operations in Venezuela, with national security experts identifying several countries that could find themselves in American crosshairs.

National security expert Ron Bee said the U.S. operations in Venezuela demonstrate the Trump administration's willingness to use unilateral military action to pursue overseas interests, a move that has drawn criticism from allies and adversaries alike.

"There is a sentiment that the United States is being too much of a cowboy and less of a diplomat," Bee said.

The question now dominating international discussions is which country might be next. Colombia, which shares a border with Venezuela, tops many experts' lists of potential targets.

"Many of the same accusations about Venezuela, as a narco terrorist, could be made against Colombia, so that could be the next country of concern," Bee said.

When reporters asked Trump about a possible operation in Colombia on Sunday, he responded, "It sounds good to me."

Concern is also building in Cuba, a Venezuelan ally. When asked if Cuba could become a target, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "I think they're in a lot of trouble."

Any military action against Cuba would potentially violate a 1962 agreement between President Kennedy and the Soviet Union. Under that deal, the U.S. agreed not to invade Cuba in exchange for the withdrawal of Soviet nuclear missiles from the island.

"If we were to violate that agreement with Soviets, they could possibly feel like they could deploy nuclear missiles in the hemisphere," Bee said.

Mexico represents another potential target after Trump warned the country on Sunday that it had to "get their act together" on tackling drug cartels.

Trump has also continued expressing his desire to annex Greenland from Denmark since the Venezuela operation began.

Iran could also face military action, according to experts.

"He's already attacked the nuclear plants in Iran, and suggested Iranians not shoot protesters. ‘Locked and loaded,’ he said," Bee said.

However, Bee believes any future military actions will likely come later rather than sooner.

"We have our hands full in Venezuela. We are waiting to put together a future democratic state," Bee said.

