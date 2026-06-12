Where to watch the World Cup in San Diego (& how the matches work)

As the 2026 World Cup kicks off, here's where to catch the festivities as the games begin. While most bars are hosting something for the World Cup, here are a few that you can pop into over the weekend as the U.S. team takes the field this weekend.

Where to watch

San Diego FC partnership locations

Fit Social, Piazza della Famiglia, Southwestern College, the Chula Vista Elite Training Center and Memorial Park on Third Ave in Chula Vista are all part of the San Diego FC's watch party plans. Many require RSVP's, so click here for more information.

Shakespeare Pub

The pub will host watch parties for many of the matches, and it even has a countdown clock for the World Cup to begin.

Mike Hess Brewing - all locations

Mike Hess Brewing will be showing FIFA World Cup Matches, per their calendar; no RSVP required.

How it works

The FIFA World Cup features 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. Every team in each group plays each other once, and the top two teams from each group advance to the next round. Eight additional high-scoring teams also advance, bringing the total to 32.

Those 32 teams then enter a sudden-death round, narrowing the field to 16. From there, the 16 remaining teams face off, leading into the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally the championship match.

But the format is only part of the story. For many fans, the World Cup carries a meaning that goes far beyond the game itself.

What Fans have to say

"World Cup is only once every four years, and every country can get represented and when your country actually makes it, its really fun," Jose said.

For others, the tournament arrives at a moment when its message feels especially significant.

"I think especially with the way that the world is, we need this kind of unity," Mariana said.

Fans with roots in competing nations say the event brings communities together in a way few things can.

"It's just a great time for everyone to cheer together," Diana said.

And with the United States hosting this year, some see an opportunity for American soccer to make a statement.

"The US has a chance to really invest in teams and really get them up to par," Ariadna said.

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